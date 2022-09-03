Imran says will win match against PDM

Ex-PM Imran Khan sitting on the stage of a public rally in Gujrat on September 2, 2022. Twitter

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan berated the PDM government for their mishandling of the economic situation in the country.

He said they [the PDM] leaders intend only to get rid of the cases filed against them. They have come into power not to end inflation, he asserted.

Addressing a public gathering in Gujrat on Friday, Imran decried the government's handling of the economic issues. He said, "We [the PTI government] were also in the IMF [programme] but our government controlled the prices."



"A charge was levelled against me that the PTI government sold the country to the IMF," he said. "However, today's inflation has reached 45%. Now, we ask why petrol is so expensive. And, they say they did so at the IMF's behest."

Imran Khan also blasted the PDM leaders. He said those who protested against the PTI government in the name of inflation have come [into power] to end their cases, not to end inflation.



The match has entered a crucial moment, the PTI chief said, adding that the PDM cannot win this match no matter what it tries.

Imran warned PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government to stop the persecution of his party workers by lodging cases against them otherwise he again come to the federal capital.



He said the government would have no place to hide in case he comes to Islamabad.