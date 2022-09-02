Abbasi asks Imran to reveal who is cornering him

Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Twitter

Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also should face the standard of justice that was applied to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Talal Chaudhry, and Daniyal Aziz.



Courts do not make decisions based on public opinion or favouritism, he said on the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Thursday. The courts give judgements based on the rule of law and fairness as this is their obligation.

Everyone should be given the same standard of justice, he asserted.



In response to a question, Khaqan Abbasi stated that Imran Khan should not waste time revealing the names of people who are pushing him to the wall.

"It [Imran's 'conspiracy' narrative] began as a US plot. Then there was a murder threat," the PML-N leader said saying that it happens when a man is denied of his powers.

Imran should disclose the names of people who are marginalising him, he said adding, "Now, people will put Imran Khan against the wall for telling lies."



Abbasi said that Imran has provincial governments, therefore he should work for the betterment of the people.

What Shaukat Tareen did is not a trivial matter, he said, adding he will have to account for it one day. "Narratives can be built up but he should also explain why inflation rose up."

Shahid Khaqan said that the government is working for the country's stability. As the time for elections comes, the people will decide with their vote, he said.

The PML-N leader said Imran will have to answer for his threats to judges and police.

Replying to a query, he said the PTI chief should try the option of besieging Islamabad though it is not a democratic way to attack the federal capital.