WATCH: Swat youth saves hundreds of lives amid flood

SWAT: A youth in Swat has become a hero overnight after he saved the lives of hundreds by making a bridge with ropes hanging over a raging river amid the devastating flood in his area.



The current catastrophic floods have put hundreds of lives at risk, and after seeing the scale of the devastation, Wajid Ali wanted to do something on his own to rescue the stranded people.

He made a bridge out of ropes for people to cross the river in the Bahrain area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hundreds of stranded people were rescued with the help of the bridge that carried them in a carriage, like a chairlift service.

The video and pictures have gone viral on social media and garnered huge respect and appreciation for Ali.