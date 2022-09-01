Swara Bhasker weighs in on boycott Bollywood trend: ‘no impact on movie’s businesses’

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker spoke up on recent boycott trends in Bollywood in the wake of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, adding that it is not the only reason for movies to flop at the box-office.



“I don’t know how much boycott trends actually affect the business. Alia Bhatt got a lot of negative attention on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic suicide in 2020, which was of course completely unfair,” said the 34-year-old in a recent interview with Zoom Digital.

The Raanjhanaa actress continued, “At that time, Sadak 2 had been released, it got a lot of boycott calls and negative publicity and it did very badly.”

According to Hindustan Times, the Veere Di Wedding star, who seemingly called herself the “flagbearer of boycott campaign”, believed that if the cinemagoers find the movie interesting, then boycott won’t stop them from going to theatres.

Interestingly, Gangubai Kathiawadi did earn big money at the box-office to which the Tanu Weds Manu actress explained, “When Gangubai Kathiawadi came out, the same kind of conversations started about nepotism, Sushant, the same boycott calls, but people went and watched it and loved it.”

Swara believed this entire “boycott business” is a little “hyped up”. She noticed that it’s just a small fraction of people who are “driven by a certain agenda”.

“They hate Bollywood, they want to destroy Bollywood, and are spreading malicious nonsense lies about Bollywood,” stated the actress.

In addition to hate-mongering, these people are also “earning” from it as she called them “paid trends”.

Meanwhile on the work front, Swara will next be seen in upcoming movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar, slated to release on September 16.



