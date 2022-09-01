Google announces $500m donation for Pakistan flood victims

Google.org announces Rs110 million for flood affectees in Pakistan.

As Pakistan continues its relentless battle against deadly floods triggered by the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade which have killed almost 1,200 people and submerged one-third of the country, Google on Thursday announced to donate $500 million (Rs110 million) for the flood affectees.

In a statement, Google said, “During this time of the disaster, Google.org will donate US$500,000K (110 Million PKR) through its philanthropic arm to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which will be made to the sub-grants to the local organisations that are actively engaged in crisis response and recovery.”

In addition to this, Google employees are also donating at this critical time.

In just a few days, employees have already contributed more than Rs72 million in personal donations and company matches, the technology giant added.

Google aims to extend its support by taking initiative to gather donations and funds for flood affectees to help fellow citizens spending their lives in the midst of destruction, read the statement.

It further said that it will continue to find more ways to help the flood victims.

Millions of Pakistanis are experiencing the worst torrential rains and floods in the country's history, it said, adding that disastrous floods on top of the ongoing pandemic are wreaking havoc in the county.