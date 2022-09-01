Google announces $0.5m donation for Pakistan flood victims

As Pakistan continues its relentless battle against deadly floods triggered by the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade which have killed almost 1,200 people and submerged one-third of the country, Google on Thursday announced to donate $0.5 million (Rs110 million) for the flood affectees.
In a statement, Google said, “During this time of the disaster, Google.org will donate US$0.5 (110 Million PKR) through its philanthropic arm to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which will be made to the sub-grants to the local organisations that are actively engaged in crisis response and recovery.”
In addition to this, Google employees are also donating at this critical time.
In just a few days, employees have already contributed more than Rs72 million in personal donations and company matches, the technology giant added.
Google aims to extend its support by taking initiative to gather donations and funds for flood affectees to help fellow citizens spending their lives in the midst of destruction, read the statement.
It further said that it will continue to find more ways to help the flood victims.
Millions of Pakistanis are experiencing the worst torrential rains and floods in the country's history, it said, adding that disastrous floods on top of the ongoing pandemic are wreaking havoc in the county.
3/4 of Pakistan’s districts and 33 million people have been affected, with 6+ million in dire need of humanitarian...
The Met Office forecast that the lower Sindh areas may witness increased flooding as new weather systems will cause...
Brushing aside Imran Khan's conspiracy statement, the US official said the US will continue working with Pakistan, no...
Talal Chaudhry said Imran Khan is a favourite that is why he was just 'warned' in a contempt of court case
After increase, new price of petrol will be Rs235.98 per litre
The town usually bustles with more than a thousand summer tourists every day