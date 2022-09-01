'Above normal' rains predicted in September

Outlook for September 2022. Courtesy PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday issued an outlook for September, predicting normal to above normal precipitation over the country during the current month after the disastrous August.

“Currently, the La-Niña condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during September 2022, while the IOD condition is expected to remain in a negative state,” the PMD said and predicted the weather based on the global and regional circulation patterns.

The Met Office said that a tendency for normal to above normal precipitation is likely over the country during September.

The rainfall is expected to be above normal over northeastern Punjab and Sindh, it added.

Most parts of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are expected to receive normal to slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit-Baltistan and northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may receive nearly normal rainfall during the forecast month.

Under the influence of the weather system, the PMD added, isolated heavy downpours can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP but the likelihood remains lower as per climatology of the forecast month.

However, sufficient water for irrigation and power sectors will be available during the forecast month.

It hoped that rains may have a good impact on the growth and vegetation of Kharif crops.