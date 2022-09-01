Fee waiver, scholarships for university students in flood-affected areas

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain discusses a relief package for university students with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed in Islamabad. Courtesy Rana Tanveer Hussain Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give a major relief to the university students in flood-affected areas including fee waivers and scholarships, Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said Wednesday.

The decision comes following a meeting with the chairman Higher Education Commission and other officials of the ministry for devising a strategy to give an urgent response to the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Under the relief package, the government would defer current/due university fee payments, devise a mechanism/possibility for a fee waiver and announce a special scholarship program (undergraduate and graduation) for students from flood-affected areas.

The federal minister said that the Shahbaz Sharif government is fully committed to provide maximum relief to the people suffering from flood calamity.

Rana Tanveer said in these pressing times the government stand firm with the people and will do whatever it takes for rehabilitation.

“Doing fund-raising, providing food and tents, and setting up medical camps and transitional schools is our top priority.”