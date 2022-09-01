Blinken's advisor sets aside Imran Khan's 'conspiracy' remarks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's advisor Derek Chollet. Twitter

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's advisor Derek Chollet has set aside Chairman PTI Imran Khan's remarks that the US was involved in the toppling of his government. He said the two countries will continue working together in future as well.

Pakistan is a significant country for the US, he said while talking to Geo News. The US government will continue its relations and cooperation with the country, regardless of any government, he said.



Chollet, who is ranked at the level of Under Secretary, said the US ties with Pakistan are multifaceted, not just limited to Afghanistan. Security, economic cooperation and aid to flood victims is an expression of the American commitment toward Pakistan, he said.

Pakistan has been a vital ally of the US in the anti-terror operation, he said, adding that the Pak-US military cooperation is strong.

The US official said it is in the common interest of both Pakistan and the US to deal with terrorism.

Pakistan helped in the anti-terrorism operation in the past and the US hopes that Pakistan will continue to do so in the future, said Chollet.

Pakistan and the US held their first dialogue on health, said the State Department's official. He said the U.S. is committed to cooperating with Pakistan.

Pakistan and the US have diplomatic relations dating back 75 years, and the US hopes these bilateral ties will last for many years to come.

Derek Chollet is said to be planning to visit Pakistan from September 7-9, 2022. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said his visit will offer a chance for the two countries to chalk out a road map for future engagements.

During the visit to Pakistan, the US official is expected to discuss matters related to trade, investment, energy, and defence with respect to Afghanistan.