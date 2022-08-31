Tim Cook says Apple to donate in relief, recovery efforts in Pakistan's flood-hit areas

Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a portrait next to a line of new MacBook Airs as he enters the Steve Jobs Theater during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. — AFP/File

Apple's CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday announced to donate relief aid for Pakistan's flood affectees.

Taking to Twitter, the technology company's chief said that the floods in "Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters".

"Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected," Cook wrote in his tweet, adding that his company will donate to the recent floods which have left one-third of the country devastated and 33,046,329 people affected due to to the catastrophe.

The iPhone-manufacturing company's head further offered to support Pakistan in the hour of need.

"Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground," he stated.

Responding to Cook for his generous gesture, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai extended gratitude to Apple's CEO for "providing support".

"Thank you Tim and Apple for providing support to Pakistan in this very difficult time.," Malala tweeted in reply.



Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also thanked Cook for the support, adding that despite being the lowest carbon-emitting country, Pakistan is facing the brunt of global warming.

So far, 1,136 people have been killed due to the worst flooding in the history of Pakistan with 75 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.



As many as 1,634 have been injured following the calamity which has also claimed the lives of 735,375 animals.

The flooding has damaged 1,051,570 houses and has also left infrastructure damaged.