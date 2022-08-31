Fact check: SBP rejects PTI propaganda over flood donations

PTI spokesperson Muzzamil Aslam's tweet fact checked.

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday rejected PTI propaganda that hurdles are being placed on accepting donations for the CM Relief Fund of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The clarification from the central bank came after the party's spokesperson claimed that he has been told that the transactions to the provincial government's accounts were not taking place.

"As received: Some friends abroad have reported that their credit card donations transactions were not taking place, last evening. On raising the issue with the respective Credit Card companies, it was revealed that the government of Pakistan had blocked their operation," Muzamil Aslam tweeted.

In response, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) clarified that no hurdles are being placed on accepting donations for these accounts.



"It has been noticed that a few complaints have been circulating on social media platforms regarding non-acceptance of donations from the general public in 'CM Flood Relief Fund' of KP and Punjab," the central bank said in a statement.

The SBP said it conducted an inquiry and the concerned banks informed it that such complaints are "baseless" as they are accepting donations to the established funds.

It said they are accepting donations through all possible channels — including over-the-counter (OTC) cash transactions, online transfers and both international and local credit card transfers).

The relevant banks have also confirmed that transactions are taking place in these accounts on daily basis, the statement noted.

"The banks have also assured that they are making all possible efforts to play their role in the noble cause of helping people affected due to floods," it said.

Meanwhile, the donors facing any problem can lodge their complaints with the relevant banks or approach SBP at cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk.