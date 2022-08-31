FBISE HSSC ll exam 2022 result Intermediate class

File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is all set to announce the results for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-ll today (Wednesday).

In a statement issued on Twitter, the board said that the results will be announced at 12:30pm.

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain will be the chief guest at the result announcement ceremony, the statement added.