WATCH: Driver's risky attempt leads to drowning in flood water

Around 1,136 people have been killed after rain-induced flooding in Pakistan of "epic proportions".
Among the dead, many lost their lives following mistakes that could have been avoided.
Several videos of property and vehicles being swept away in flooding have surfaced on social media for the last few days, among which one video stands out showing a car swiftly drift away amid flood water.
It can be seen in the video that the driver impatiently drives the car in the midst of flood water without assessing risks associated with their action.
The driver’s attempt proved dangerous as the vehicle can be seen rapidly meandering due to pressure, pushing the car deeper into the flood water.
Bystanders could be seen yelling out of fear.
After the incident, no reports regarding the number of people in the car were received.
