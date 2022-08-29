India's PM Modi consoles Pakistan's flood-hit population

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday consoled victims of the flood devastations across Pakistan.
The Indian PM took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the nation's flood-hit affectees.
"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan," Modi tweeted, sympathising with the victims of the rain-induced flooding in provinces across the country.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," Modi wrote in his tweet.
Since June 14, monsoon flooding across the country has impacted over 5.7 million people with the death toll reaching 1,136, according to latest figures released the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
In the last 24 hours, 75 people had died, while authorities continue to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north.
Injured affectees account for 1,575, while the number of people residing in camps has touched 498,442. So far, 51,275 people have been rescued.
The catastrophe has killed 727,144 animals, 992,871 homes have been damaged across provinces.
A third of Pakistan is under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday, calling it a "crisis of unimaginable proportions".
Officials say at least 33 million people — one in every seven Pakistanis — have been affected by the floods.
Vast parts of farmland in southern Sindh and western Balochistan provinces are now just landscapes of water, while in the north, roads and bridges have been washed away by raging mountain rivers.
"To see the devastation on the ground is really mind-boggling," Rehman told AFP in an interview.
"When we send in water pumps, they say 'Where do we pump the water?' It's all one big ocean, there's no dry land to pump the water out."
Rehman said "literally a third" of Pakistan was under water, describing it as akin to a dystopian movie.
Earlier this month, a significant flood warning for River Ravi was issued following release of water by India from reservoir upstream.
According to Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), India released 171,797 Cusecs water from Ujh Barrage at 1530 PST on August 15.
The inflows were likely to increase in River Ravi at Jassar ranging between 70,000 cusecs to 100,000 cusecs, touching the mark of medium to high flood level during the period from 12 am (PST) to 12 pm (PST) on August 16.
According to Flood Forecasting Division, in view of the above situation, all concerned organisations/departments were advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damages to private and public property.
On the other hand, River Indus at Taunsa is in medium flood level with falling tendency and at Guddu & Kotri is in low flood level. As per another Alert issued earlier in the day, flash flooding is expected in the tributaries of Rivers Kabul & Indus during next 48-hours.
More than 1,000 people have died in the ongoing flooding across the country triggered by relentless rainfall
Nawaz Sharif lauds PM Shahbaz's efforts for ensuring speedy relief and rescue for flood victims across Pakistan
Students belong to different parts of Punjab and have requested government for speedy evacuation
Officials say this year's monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people
Here's a list of items to consider sending to the victims or dropping off at camps making collections
PM Shahbaz Sharif commends the rescue and relief efforts being carried out by armed forces, police and provincial...