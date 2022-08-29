India's PM Modi consoles Pakistan's flood-hit population

In this handout picture released by Gujarat Information Department and taken on August 27, 2022, India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for pictures during the inauguration of the pedestrian Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. — AFP/File

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday consoled victims of the flood devastations across Pakistan.



The Indian PM took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the nation's flood-hit affectees.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan," Modi tweeted, sympathising with the victims of the rain-induced flooding in provinces across the country.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," Modi wrote in his tweet.

Flood devastations in Pakistan

Since June 14, monsoon flooding across the country has impacted over 5.7 million people with the death toll reaching 1,136, according to latest figures released the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In the last 24 hours, 75 people had died, while authorities continue to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north.

Injured affectees account for 1,575, while the number of people residing in camps has touched 498,442. So far, 51,275 people have been rescued.

The catastrophe has killed 727,144 animals, 992,871 homes have been damaged across provinces.

Pakistan drenched in flood water

A third of Pakistan is under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday, calling it a "crisis of unimaginable proportions".

Officials say at least 33 million people — one in every seven Pakistanis — have been affected by the floods.

Vast parts of farmland in southern Sindh and western Balochistan provinces are now just landscapes of water, while in the north, roads and bridges have been washed away by raging mountain rivers.

"To see the devastation on the ground is really mind-boggling," Rehman told AFP in an interview.

"When we send in water pumps, they say 'Where do we pump the water?' It's all one big ocean, there's no dry land to pump the water out."

Rehman said "literally a third" of Pakistan was under water, describing it as akin to a dystopian movie.

High flood in Ravi after India's reservoir water releases

Earlier this month, a significant flood warning for River Ravi was issued following release of water by India from reservoir upstream.

According to Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), India released 171,797 Cusecs water from Ujh Barrage at 1530 PST on August 15.

The inflows were likely to increase in River Ravi at Jassar ranging between 70,000 cusecs to 100,000 cusecs, touching the mark of medium to high flood level during the period from 12 am (PST) to 12 pm (PST) on August 16.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, in view of the above situation, all concerned organisations/departments were advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damages to private and public property.

On the other hand, River Indus at Taunsa is in medium flood level with falling tendency and at Guddu & Kotri is in low flood level. As per another Alert issued earlier in the day, flash flooding is expected in the tributaries of Rivers Kabul & Indus during next 48-hours.