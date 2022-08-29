Flood-ravaged Balochistan without utilities, cellular service for six days

QUETTA: Most parts of Balochistan have been without gas and electricity supply for the past six days as the unprecedented floods triggered by the above-normal monsoon rains caused widespread devastations and badly disrupted daily life in the calamity-hit province.
With four more fatalities during the past 24 hours, the death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan climbed to 248 since mid-June.
In addition to this, mobile phone services have also been disrupted in the province for almost a week. Trains service is suspended while the flash floods have washed away most of the streets and highways in the province.
A day earlier, the Bolan River flooding swept away the National Highway, as well as the Bibi Nani and Pinjra bridges. Four bridges and seven link roads on the Ziarat-Quetta highway also were washed away.
Many localities in Ziarat, Pishin and Mastung were deluged. Balochistan's most wheat-producing region, Manjhoo Shori, also got submerged under floodwaters.
The flood victims are contracting skin diseases due to them continuously walking in the water.
‘Even Nawaz Sharif is testifying your incompetency,’ Asad Umar tells Miftah
Appeals are being made for people to extend help to flood victims in need, you can help too
Flash floods have put Charsadda and Nowshera districts of KP at risk of flooding
Devastations form the floods have hit 33 million people, so far
Pakistan seeks world support after nearly 1,000 die and over 30m affected due to floods.
"Tourists and locals in Swat should avoid unnecessary travel," a spokesperson for NHA says