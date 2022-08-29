Flood-ravaged Balochistan without utilities, cellular service for six days

QUETTA: Most parts of Balochistan have been without gas and electricity supply for the past six days as the unprecedented floods triggered by the above-normal monsoon rains caused widespread devastations and badly disrupted daily life in the calamity-hit province.



With four more fatalities during the past 24 hours, the death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan climbed to 248 since mid-June.

In addition to this, mobile phone services have also been disrupted in the province for almost a week. Trains service is suspended while the flash floods have washed away most of the streets and highways in the province.



A day earlier, the Bolan River flooding swept away the National Highway, as well as the Bibi Nani and Pinjra bridges. Four bridges and seven link roads on the Ziarat-Quetta highway also were washed away.

Many localities in Ziarat, Pishin and Mastung were deluged. Balochistan's most wheat-producing region, Manjhoo Shori, also got submerged under floodwaters.

The flood victims are contracting skin diseases due to them continuously walking in the water.