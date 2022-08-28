Rescue, rehabilitation underway as floods impact over 5.7 million people in Pakistan

A boy carries wood near a damaged house along a river following heavy monsoon rains in Mingora, a town in Pakistan´s northern Swat valley on August 28, 2022. — AFP

Rescue, relief and rehabilitation on Sunday continued across Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history impacting over 5.7 million people.

The death toll has so far exceeded 1,000 with 1,500 people injured, and 498,442 residing in relief camps across the country. At least 119 people have died in the last 24 hours, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The catastrophe has killed around 719,558 livestock. The government of Pakistan has made appeals for donations to cope with the devastating impact of floods on both national and international levels.

The flooding has also affected agricultural land and infrastructure in Pakistan leaving 949,858 homes damaged across provinces.

PM Shahbaz Sharif announces grant worth Rs10 billion

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a grant worth Rs10 billion for Balochistan to cope with the impact of ongoing rain-induced floods in the province and assist flood victims.

The PM made the announcement following his visit to one of the flood-hit villages Haji Allah Dino, where he also met with affectees residing in relief camps.

Speaking to media during the visit, PM Shahbaz said that he had never witnessed such massive scale of destruction in his lifetime.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visits a relief camp in village Haji Allah Dino in Balochistan. — APP

The PM thanked nations including Turkey and UAE that have extended support for Pakistan during the catastrophe. He shared that assistance would arrive from both nations in Karachi and Islamabad, respectively.

“We are grateful to the friendly countries for their support and solidarity. The UK government and other countries have announced their support in this hour of distress for which we express our thankfulness,” he said.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif reviews the situation of relief being provided inside medical camps in village Haji Allah Dino in Balochistan. — APP

The PM shared that the PM Relief Fund has been receiving donations and cited a contribution worth Rs45 million made by a group, as well as another significant amount donated by an individual.

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, as well as NDMA and PDMA authorities accompanied the PM on his visit during which he was briefed about the status of ongoing relief and rehabilitation works in the province.

PM Shahbaz being briefed during his visit to Balochistan. — APP

The province's chief secretary informed the PM that 20 badly-affected districts including Killa Saifullah and Killa Abdullah, impacting around 1.3 million people of its population.



A total of 65,000 houses were completed destroyed, while the Quetta-Sukkkur road link had been cut off due to collapse of bridges. He also shared that 25 small dams in the province were breached and 78 others had developed cracks.

Aqeeli added that 450 solar tube wells were damaged, while millions of acres of agriculture land were swept away in the flooding. He shared that affectees were being provided cash assistance through BISP and arrangements were made to ensure food provision to more than 1 million people.

Sindh braces for deluge from swollen northern rivers

Pakistan’s flooded southern Sindh province braced for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north.

The mighty Indus River that courses through the country’s second-most populous region is fed by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north, but many have burst their banks following record rains and glacier melt.

Officials warned torrents of water are expected to reach Sindh in the next few days, adding misery to millions already affected by the floods.

"Right now, Indus is in high flood," said Aziz Soomro, the supervisor of Sukkur Barrage.

Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan’s north were ordered to evacuate from danger zones, but army helicopters and rescuers are still plucking laggards to safety.

"People were informed around three or four o’clock in the morning to evacuate their houses," rescue worker Umar Rafiq told AFP.

"When the flood water hit the area we had to rescue children and women,” he said.

Many rivers in the area have burst their banks, demolishing scores of buildings including a 150-room hotel that crumbled into a raging torrent.

Guest house owner Nasir Khan, whose business was badly hit by the 2010 flooding, said he had lost everything.

"It has washed away the remaining part of the hotel," he told AFP.

The flood-swollen rivers were also yielding unlikely riches. Locals scrambled to snag thousands of valuable cedar, pine and oak logs that had likely been illegally harvested in the mountains but were being washed downstream.

Climate change to blame

Officials blame the devastation on human-driven climate change, saying Pakistan is unfairly bearing the consequences of irresponsible environmental practices elsewhere in the world.

Pakistan is eighth on NGO Germanwatch’s Global Climate Risk Index, a list of countries deemed most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.

Exacerbating the situation, corruption, poor planning and the flouting of local regulations mean thousands of buildings have been erected in areas prone to seasonal flooding.

In parts of Sindh, the only dry areas are the elevated roads and railroad tracks, alongside which tens of thousands of poor rural folk have taken shelter with their livestock.

Near Sukkur, a row of tents stretched for two kilometres, with people still arriving by boats loaded with wooden charpoy beds and pots and pans — the only possessions they could salvage.

"Water started rising in the river from yesterday, inundating all the villages and forcing us to flee," labourer Wakeel Ahmed, 22, told AFP.

Sukkur Barrage supervisor Soomro told AFP every sluice gate was open to deal with a river flow of more than 600,000 cubic metres per second.

While the capital Islamabad and adjoining twin garrison city of Rawalpindi have escaped the worst of the flooding, its effects were still being felt.

"Currently supplies are very limited," said Muhammad Ismail, a produce shopkeeper in Rawalpindi.

"Tomatoes, peas, onions and other vegetables are not available due to the floods," he told AFP, adding prices were also soaring.