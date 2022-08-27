 
Saturday August 27, 2022
30 students await rescue in Kumrat Valley

Students belong to different parts of Punjab and have requested government for speedy evacuation

By Sheeba Haider
August 27, 2022

UPPER DIR: Around 30 students await rescue while being trapped  in Kumrat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir District due to continuous rains and flooding, as per reports received by Geo News on Friday.

The students, which include both females and males, have requested the government for safe evacuation.

Speaking to Geo News, one of the female students said that they belong to different areas of Punjab  and have trouble speaking because of the cold weather.

"We are sleeping on a wet floor and there is nothing here to eat or drink," she said, informing to have contacted concerned authorities.

However, the students have not been approached by anyone so far.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said that food and tents have been provided to the students who are stranded.

He added that the students will be evacuated safely as soon as the weather gets better.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv