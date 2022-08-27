MDCAT 2022: PMC issues statement regarding exam schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Saturday issued a statement regarding the schedule of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 and advised the candidates to follow the website for updates.
“Keeping in view the ongoing flood situation across the country, National Medical Authority is carrying out an assessment of exam venues,” the PMC said.
The MDCAT exam is scheduled from 7th to 30th September 2022.
It added that after due diligence and venue evaluation the exam will be rescheduled appropriately and in case of rescheduling, the candidates will be informed accordingly.
“Please visit the PMC website for the updates,” it advised.
