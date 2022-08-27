Death toll from floods in Pakistan swells to near 1,000 mark, internet services disrupted in several areas

A man along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area in Balochistan. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by “above-normal” monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across Pakistan, leaving various cities and villages submerged, crippling life and claiming around 1,000 lives since mid June.

As per the latest statistics, around 982 people lost their lives, 1,456 suffered injuries, 802,583 livestock died, and 682,139 houses collapsed due to the floods and downpours.

In addition to this, 498,833 people are compelled to live in relief camps established by the government while 48,931 were rescued. The flash floods have affected 5.7 million population as of August 27.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the humanitarian situation in Pakistan has deteriorated further over the past two weeks as heavy rains continue to cause flooding and landslides resulting in displacement and damage across the country.

It said that 66 districts have been officially declared to be calamity hit – 31 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, 9 in KP and three in Punjab.

Six more dams breach in Balochistan

At least six more dams and reservoirs were breached in several districts of Balochistan as a result of flash floods caused by heavy rains, it emerged on Saturday morning.

Different areas in Ziarat, Pishin, Mastung, Khuzdar, Bolan and other cities were inundated with flood water after the dams were breached. The incidents caused widespread devastation and claimed several lives in the areas.

Floods disrupt Internet services

Internet services have been disrupted in Chitral, Upper Dir, Donbala, Swat, Medan, Lal Qila Samarbaghdir, Tank and DI Khan due to flash flood, damage to optical fibre cable and power outage, confirmed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Taking to Twitter, the PTA said that flash floods have damaged optical fibre cable and led to power outages, due to which there is an "impact" on the services.

"PTA is monitoring the situation closely. Work is underway to fully restore services," the telecommunication authority said.

River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma may attain 'high to very high' flood levels

How much has it rained so far?