Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon re-enact famous lines from ‘Friends’

File footage

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston treated their millions of fans with a re-enactment video of one of their famous scenes from the hit NBC show, Friends.

Aniston, 53, and Witherspoon, 46, who have recently started filming Season 3 of their Apple TV Plus series The Morning Show, shared a video, in which they recreated their famous lines after looking at the picture of them on Friends.

Witherspoon played Jill Green, the younger sister of Aniston's Rachel Green, looked at a photo as the Legally Blonde actress commented, “Oh that's sweet.”

Aniston asked, “Is this where you say the line you love so much?” as Witherspoon said, “This is... well we could say the lines. Do you remember your line?”

The Murder Mystery actress tried to recall the lines before Witherspoon whispered it to her as Aniston said, “You can't have Ross.”

“Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy,” Witherspoon said dramatically as Aniston gasped and the video came to an end.

Aniston and Witherspoon re-created the line while doing a press conference for the first season of The Morning Show.

Both Aniston and Witherspoon return for the third season of The Morning Show, with a number of exciting new additions.