‘Astaghfirullah, Astaghfirullah’: Watch house getting washed away in Swat floods

PESHAWAR: The scale of destruction due to floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after record rains has made it difficult for the provincial authorities to rescue the affected families in the hill stations of Swat, Dir and Chitral.
A video of a big house being washed away in the floods shows the devastation the rains have caused, with many others like it broken or swept away, besides the damage to roads, and hundreds of lives lost.
In the video, people can be seen shouting, “Astaghfirullah, Astaghfirullah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar,” as the building collapsed within seconds of being hit.
