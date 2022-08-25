Is Gerard Pique’s new flame Clara Chia Marti pregnant?

File Footage

Gerard Pique's new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti's latest snap sparked speculations that she is expecting first child with the sports star.



The rumous about the Barcelona player’s new ladylove's pregnancy started after she attended a wedding with Pique in a fitted multi-coloured dress as per pictures obtained by Spain’s Hola! Magazine.

"You can see like a little belly on her. This woman is thin and you can see her belly", Raúl de Molina said referring to her photo during program El gordo y la flaca as per Marca Magazine.

"Honestly, I can see her belly,” another host added.

The rumour was also part of the conversation in another Spanish show Chisme no like, where it was discussed whether Marti is pregnant or not.

"Clarita looks like she has a belly. Could it be that a baby is on the way?” someone on the show said.

However, there has not been any confirmation to the rumours from either Pique's side or his new flame.

If there's any truth to the speculations, then this would not be Pique's first child as he already is a father to two sons, Sasha and Milan, with Shakira.

Pique made his relationship with the PR student public almost two months after he and the Waka Waka singer announced their separation in June.

The two were captured getting intimate at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia and later they attended Pique’s best friend’s nuptials together.