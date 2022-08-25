Met office forecasts heavy rains in parts of Balochistan, Sindh

KARACHI: As the recent monsoon rains wreaked havoc and caused widespread destruction in the country during the past few weeks, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday warned that parts of Balochistan and Sindh are expected to receive more downpours during the next 24 hours.
In its daily weather forecast, the Met Office said, “A well-marked low-pressure area (LPA) located over Balochistan and adjoining areas of Sindh. A westerly wave is also present over upper/western parts of the country.”
Under the influence of the prevailing weather system, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Thursday).
In addition to this, scattered heavy falls are also likely in different parts of the country. The Met Office maintained that the low-pressure area prevailing in central Sindh has weakened.
Heavy rains in Balochistan may cause flash floods in Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot, said the PMD.
The Met Office warned that flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti and other areas today and tomorrow.
Karachi is expected to receive drizzle/light rain on August 27, said the Met Office.
The PMD also advised commuters and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period.
