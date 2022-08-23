YouTuber Jameel Farooqui handed over to Islamabad Police on two-day remand

YouTuber Jameel Farooqui cries as police take him to Islamabad from Karachi airport, on August 22, 2022. — Twitter/MurtazaViews

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted police a two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui in a case related to “falsely accusing” Islamabad Police of torturing and sexually assaulting PTI leader Shahbaz Gill during custody.

Jameel Farooqui was brought to the federal capital after a Karachi court granted Islamabad Police a three-day transit remand of the vlogger.

During the course of the proceedings, the YouTuber was arraigned in court and the police sought an extension in his physical remand. After hearing the arguments, the magistrate granted the police two days' physical remand of Farooqui.

In a statement issued Monday, the capital city police stated that Farooqui levelled accusations in his v-log that Gill was physically and sexually assaulted during custody.



The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated, and false allegations, the statement added.



PTI has been repeatedly claiming that Gill was humiliated, tortured, and sexually abused — but the police have denied all allegations and also submitted a report to a high court.

While he was being taken to Islamabad from Karachi, a video circulating on social media showed Farooqui crying and claiming that he was "stripped and tortured" by the police on the "orders of the home ministry as he was speaking the truth".

The case against the social media activist has been registered at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station.

'No law in this country'

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that Farooqui was tortured and that it only proves that there is no law in this country.

Taking to Twitter, Umar said that if Farooqui has violated the law, he should be presented before a court.

PTI MNA Alamgir Khan called the incumbent government a "fascist imported government."



