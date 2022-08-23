PTI leader calls Pervez Elahi’s Punjab govt ‘homoeopathic’

(L-R) Azhar Mashwani, CM Punjab Pervez Elahi and Fawad Chauhdry. File

LAHORE: PTI leaders are apparently not pleased with the Punjab government led by PML-Q’s Pervez Elahi and have expressed disappointment, advising the party to quit this “homoeopathic” government.



The frustration of the party leaders grew further after a terrorism case was filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and arrest warrants were issued.

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani, who has recently been appointed as Media Coordinator for CM Punjab, responded to Fawad Chauhdry’s tweet and said, “No doubt. We must quit the homoeopathic government and respond strongly.”

Mashwani’s comments came in response to Fawad’s remarks who slammed the PTI governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for “disappointing” party workers.

“Let me make it clear to our provincial governments that people did not vote for you just to become ministers. Whether it is the attempt to arrest Imran Khan, the events of May 25 or the arrest and torture of Shahbaz Gul and political workers, you have disappointed the workers,” he said.

Fawad said that those who are ruling on just a 25-kilometre area of Islamabad are acting like “rogues”.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab government has launched action against police officials who cracked down on PTI workers on May 25 to block PTI’s Azadi March.

Cases were also filed against the PML-N leaders but none of them have been arrested so far, angering the PTI’s inner core.

On Monday, CM Pervez Elahi met Imran Khan at his Banigala residence and assured him of PML-Q’s complete support amid increasing pressure on the PTI.