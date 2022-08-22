Where did it rain the most in Sindh?

Families on motorcycles drive through a street on a rainy day near Sindh Assembly road in Karachi. — PPI/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Metrological Department on Monday released rainfall statistics from Sindh’s rural and urban localities during the ongoing monsoon season from July to August.

Padidan, a town in the Naushahro Feroze district, received the most rainfall at 1,539.5mm.

Other areas that received heavy rains include Mohenjodaro 811.5mm, Larkana 721.3mm, Tando Jam 689.9mm, Khairpur 660mm, Jacobabad 654mm, Chhor 610.9mm, Rohri 581mm, Badin 543.2mm, Sakrand 538mm, Sukkur 478.5mm, Dadu 471.9mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 463mm, Mithi 329mm, and Mirpurkhas 450mm.

According to the Met department, Hyderabad received 407mm rainfall, while Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed was drenched in 862mm rain during the ongoing monsoon spell.



In Karachi, other areas that recorded heavy downpour included PAF Base Masroor 713.9mm, Quaidabad 670.1mm, DHA 612mm, PAF Base Faisal 583.1mm, Sarjani Town 556mm, Nazimabad 477.1mm, Old Airport 466.6mm, Saddar 445.2mm, Keamari 437.1mm, Orangi Town 426.1mm, University Road 424.1mm, Jinnah Terminal 379.1mm, Saadi Town 388mm, Gadap Town 351mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 323.1mm, and Korangi received 306mm of rain.