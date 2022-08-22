 
close
Monday August 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Youtuber Jameel Farooqui arrested in Karachi: Islamabad Police

Jameel Farooqui had "falsely" accused in his v-log that Shahbaz Gill was physically and sexually assaulted by Islamabad Police

By Web Desk
August 22, 2022
Youtuber Jameel Farooqui. Courtesy Twitter
Youtuber Jameel Farooqui. Courtesy Twitter 

ISLAMABAD: Youtuber and social media activist Jameel Farooqui has been arrested in Karachi for making false allegations against Islamabad Police related to the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill,  it emerged Monday.

The Islamabad Police, in a statement, confirmed that Jameel Farooqui was taken into custody after a case was filed against him at the Ramna Police Station.

According to the police, he had falsely accused the Islamabad Police in his v-log that the police had physically and sexually assaulted Shehbaz Gill.

The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated and false allegations, the statement added.