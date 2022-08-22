Youtuber Jameel Farooqui arrested in Karachi: Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD: Youtuber and social media activist Jameel Farooqui has been arrested in Karachi for making false allegations against Islamabad Police related to the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, it emerged Monday.
The Islamabad Police, in a statement, confirmed that Jameel Farooqui was taken into custody after a case was filed against him at the Ramna Police Station.
According to the police, he had falsely accused the Islamabad Police in his v-log that the police had physically and sexually assaulted Shehbaz Gill.
The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated and false allegations, the statement added.
Imran Khan calls out Islamabad Police cheif and female magistrate for treatment meted out to Shahbaz Gill
Information minister shares video at press briefing where Shahbaz Gill is seen standing up and chatting with a police...
Foreign minister will visit Germany Denmark, Sweden and Norway from August 22 to 26
Fawad suggests that committee should be tasked with probing torture on Gill, identification of those involved in...
"I want you all to support me, we will definitely punish these criminals," says Khadija
Tarar alleged that the Punjab government — a coalition of the PML-Q and PTI — has booked PML-N workers and MPAs...