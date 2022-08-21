COAS, chairman NDMA brief PM Shehbaz Sharif on relief operations in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday received briefing from Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz on the situation of floods, on-going relief efforts and rehabilitation operations in affected areas across Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.

During a telephonic conversation, PM Shahbaz and the COAS discussed the status of relief work being carried out to rescue and rehabilitate flood affectees in areas hit by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding.

The prime minister, during the discussion, stressed on accelerating rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit sites, a statement released by the PM Office read.

COAS Bajwa briefed PM Shahbaz about the Pakistan Army’s cooperation to rescue and rehabilitate affectees, particularly in the province of Sindh.



PM also issued directives to ensure the provision of helicopters to rescue teams to avoid delaying relief operations that could face obstructions following damaged road and bridges the province.

In the wake of linking roads between Sindh and Balochistan being eroded due to floods, PM Shahbaz remarked that the helicopters could help speed up efforts.

The PM appreciated Pakistan army’s cooperation during the nation’s testing times.

General Bajwa informed the prime minister that special directions have been issued to the Commander Southern Command to ensure swift relief operations in Balochistan.

PM Shahbaz directed relevant authorities of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to immediately distribute support funds among flood affectees in Sindh.

Chairman NDMA also informed the PM regarding the situation of rain and flooding in Sindh. He also lauded the cooperation received in the ongoing operations to rescue affectees in the two provinces.