Punjab govt decides to sack police officials involved in May 25 'incident'

Punjab Home Minister retired Col Muhammad Hashim (second from right). Photo: file

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi-led coalition government has decided to show the door to the police officers and jawans allegedly involved in the torture of PTI's leaders and workers on May 25 during the party’s Azadi March.

In a statement, Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar confirmed that disciplinary actions were underway against the police officials involved in torturing the PTI workers.

He maintained that cases are registered against the people involved in torture incidents inside the Punjab Assembly and the police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects by following all the legal formalities and obtaining search warrants from the respective area magistrates.

“Lahore CCPO, DIG operations and DIG investigations have been removed from their posts over exceeding powers during the by-election and on May 25,” he added.

Initially, 30 police inspectors were being dismissed from their services, the home minister revealed.

In addition to this, four SPs and 7 DSPs have been suspended for exceeding or abusing their powers and a high-level inquiry has been launched into the matter.

A sub-inspector has been dismissed from service for muzzling his gun at the women in Faisalabad.