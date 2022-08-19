The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar stops acting in search of her ‘value’

 
Friday August 19, 2022
Danica McKellar explains why she has taken hiatus from acting career in new interview

By Web Desk
August 19, 2022
The Wonder Years actress Danica McKellar recently revealed she took a break from acting to pursue her career in mathematics.

Speaking with her 11-year-old son Draco for Entertainment Tonight, the MatchMaker Mysteries star responded to a question about when she decided to take a from acting on Friday.

“I went to UCLA, but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, ‘Hey Winnie!’ or ‘Hey, loved you on The Wonder Years!” said the 47-year-old who played Winnie Cooper on the hit show.

“I couldn't get away from it. So I needed to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper, and math was challenging and I did well at it,” she told ET.

McKellar explained, “I love this feeling that my value, the important stuff had nothing to do with how I looked or television.”

Following her hiatus from Hollywood, the former actress became an acclaimed mathematician. 

Reportedly, she had authored 11 children’s book aimed at middle and high school readers.