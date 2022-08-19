The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar stops acting in search of her ‘value’

The Wonder Years actress Danica McKellar recently revealed she took a break from acting to pursue her career in mathematics.
Speaking with her 11-year-old son Draco for Entertainment Tonight, the MatchMaker Mysteries star responded to a question about when she decided to take a from acting on Friday.
“I went to UCLA, but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, ‘Hey Winnie!’ or ‘Hey, loved you on The Wonder Years!” said the 47-year-old who played Winnie Cooper on the hit show.
“I couldn't get away from it. So I needed to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper, and math was challenging and I did well at it,” she told ET.
McKellar explained, “I love this feeling that my value, the important stuff had nothing to do with how I looked or television.”
Following her hiatus from Hollywood, the former actress became an acclaimed mathematician.
Reportedly, she had authored 11 children’s book aimed at middle and high school readers.
