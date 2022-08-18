Is actress Sidra Niazi relative of Imran Khan?

KARACHI: Reacting to the rumours circulating on social media claiming that Sidra Niazi is a close relative of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the eminent TV actress says that she was born in Lahore and belongs to the Niazi tribe.
In an interview, Sidra said, “Niazi is not a big tribe and members of the clan are connected with each other.” She said that they have family terms with Imran Khan but people of her generation are not familiar with him.
“My father and uncle know him [Imran Khan],” she added.
Recalling her memories, Sidra Niazi said that when she was a child and her grandmother was alive, Imran Khan used to visit her house.
“My uncle was a columnist, hence, Imran Khan used to meet him,” the actress added.
Development paves the way for the IMF’s August 29 executive board meeting
“Sedition case against Shahbaz Gill is based on political revenge,” says his counsel
IHC three-member bench will be headed by acting CJ Aamer Farooq and include Justice Miangul Hassan and Justice Babar...
Murad Raas says that a summary of over 16,000 jobs for educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward
Indus dolphin is a rare species at risk of being caught in nets and regulators gates
Punjab allegedly suspended the two officers over PTI leader Shehbaz Gill’s treatment in Adiala jail