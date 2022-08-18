Armed men in civvies came to my house at night, claims Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed Thursday claimed that armed men in civvies came to his house last night when he was at the hospital to inquire after Shahbaz Gill who is admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).
The PTI leader took to Twitter and share a video — recorded from inside a vehicle — showing a motorcycle speeding away and fading away in the dark.
Murad Saeed said, “When I was at PIMS to meet Shahbaz Gul, armed motorcycle riders dressed in plain clothes came to the gate of my house at 2:00am. After receiving the information, I contacted my close friends who reached the spot. Upon their arrival, they [armed men] fled.”
The PTI leader said that when the motorcyclists were chased, they were allowed to enter Red Zone despite being armed crossing a police check post uninterrupted.
“Not only this, they passed through Diplomatic Enclave and PM House.”
