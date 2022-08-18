Over 11,000 jobs announced in Punjab education dept

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Thursday announced the recruitment of non-teaching staff in the School Education Department on more than 11,000 vacant posts.
Murad Raas — who was given the school education portfolio after the re-election of the PTI-backed chief minister — has in the past couple of days announced thousands of jobs in his ministry.
Taking to Twitter, the provincial education minister said that the summary of non-teaching staff (BS-01 to BS-04) for more than 11,000 jobs has been initiated, signed and moved forward.
“Opportunities should be created for as many as possible at this time.”
