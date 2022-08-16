Tank attack aimed at sabotaging peace talks with TTP: Barrister Saif

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. Photo: APP/file

PESHAWAR: Reacting to the recent attack on a polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during which two police personnel embraced martyrdom, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Tuesday said that the attack wa aimed at sabotaging peace talk with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).



Talking to journalists, Barrister Saif said that anti-TTP groups did not want the peace talks between the banned group and the government.

“Incidents of extortion and attacks on police were happening to make the dialogues fail,” said the leader.

Replying to a question, Saifs said that they have contact act the TTP today, adding that the representatives of the banned organisation engaged in talks with sincerity.

Criticising the PML-N-led federal government, the PTI leader said the prime minister sent a jirga on the North Waziristan issue to gain political mileage.

The Swat issue has been resolved in an amicable manner, he said, adding that the situation is under control in the area.

“There is no truth in reports about regrouping of terrorists [in KP],” he added.

Two policemen martyred in KP

Earlier today, two officers guarding a polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were shot dead by unidentified assailants, police said today, the latest deaths in an ongoing campaign to eradicate the disease.

"Two gunmen hiding near a small water channel opened fire on the policemen from a very close range," senior officer Waqar Ahmad Khan said.

"The gunmen spared the two-member polio vaccination team... and fled on a motorbike."

The incident happened in Kot Azam, Tank district.

The attack on the police personnel may compel the government to review security arrangements for the polio team.