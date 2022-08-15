Mob harass foreign tourists in federal capital on Independence Day

Blurred image showing foreigners at the site of the incident. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @Islamabadviews

ISLAMABAD: In a video doing rounds on social media, three foreigners — including two women and a man — can be seen being harassed by a mob in Shakarparian, a tourist spot in the federal capital on Independence Day.

According to the information shared by Islamabad’s police, the incident occurred at the Pakistan Monument. No complaints to investigate the incident were received by the police.

"No one complained to the administration present at the site of the incident", the police said.

A Twitter page — Islamabad Updates — which posts about the city’s various issues, shared videos of the disturbing incident where the two women and a man accompanying them could be seen being mobbed and harassed by over a dozen men around them.

The tourists appear visibly distressed and uncomfortable following the mob’s undue attention.



"Boys misbehaving with foreign tourists on the occasion of #Pakistan's #IndependenceDay in Shakarparian, #Islamabad. Authorities must identify and punish the culprits," the video caption said.

Netizens have strongly reacted to the videos, questioning concerned authorities to initiate an investigation and take action against the men involved in the tourists’ harassment.