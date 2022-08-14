Karachi residents protest by cutting Independence Day cake on broken bridge

KARACHI: Residents of Landhi on Sunday celebrated Pakistan’s 75 years of independence in a unique way, while also protesting against the Sindh government.

In a photo, which has now gone viral on social media, five young men can be seen preparing to cut a cake while seated in the middle of a broken bridge, as traffic passes by.

The bridge, which connects Gaddafi Town and Zafar Town, has been damaged with a huge hole in between and the metal rods — meant to even the bridge’s surface — are visible, leaving passersby and vehicles vulnerable to accidents.

Taking a jibe at the Sindh government, the youngsters — who are local social workers — registered a protest with the provincial administration urging them to take notice of the deteriorating state of the bridge.



The silent protest, as the youngsters prepared to cut the celebratory cake, was recorded to direct authorities’ attention toward the worsening conditions of streets and roads across Karachi after the recent rains.