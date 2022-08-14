35 injured in jubilant firing on Independence Day in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 35 people, including five women, were injured from stray bullets in incidents of aerial firing, carried out in celebration of the 75th Independence Day, it was reported Sunday.
In an incident in North Karachi, security guards opened fire to mark the 75th Independence Day, without considering the presence of children in the surroundings.
Similar incidents of aerial firing were reported from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, Bahadurabad, Yousuf Plaza, Liaquatabad, Gulbahar, Chakiwara, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, PIB Colony and other areas.
Meanwhile, the police arrested a suspect involved in aerial firing in the Eidgah ground area and seized weapons from his possession.
