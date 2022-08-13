Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan indicted for 'wounding religious feelings' in new film

Aamir Khan in legal trouble for 'wounding religious feelings' with Laal Singh Chaddha

In one controversy after another, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is now facing a legal row for allegedly disrespecting the Indian army and hurting Hindu sentiments.



As per ANI, advocate Vineet Jindal has sought registration for an FIR under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious feelings of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC against Khan, director Advait Chandan and Paramount Pictures.

Jindal's report read, "In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”

Apart from legal trouble, Laal Singh Chaddha is also facing a boycott on Twitter because of Amir Khan's controversial statements against India in the recent past.