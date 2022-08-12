CM Murad orders police to clear Karachi of street criminals

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting on law and order at CM House. — CM House

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday issued directives to clear Karachi of street criminals while presiding over a meeting on law and order in the province, particularly Karachi.

“Karachi needs to be cleaned of street criminals,” he said in the meeting.

Briefing CM Murad during the meeting, Inspector-General Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon spoke about special measures taken by the police to curb street crime.

IGP briefed CM about the special measures taken to curb street crime. “Police patrolling and an intelligence-based operation is underway,” the IGP said, informing the CM about a reduction in incidents of mobile snatching.

The IGP shared that 26 incidents of mobile snatching were recorded in June, while 86 were recorded in July. Police logged a total of 4,195 motorcycle snatching incidents in June, while in July 3,849 bikes were snatched.



IGP Memon informed the CM that recovery of stolen items has also been improving.

In the meeting, CM Sindh appreciated police personnel who arrested street criminals who recently looted citizens at Teen Talwar.

CM Sindh also questioned police about the status of three men abducted in Kashmore, responding to which IG Sindh said that three men were injured while one was abducted. He informed CM Shah that the kidnappers of the abducted man have been identified.

“The boy will soon be recovered and the kidnappers will be arrested,” he shared.

The CM ordered representatives of police to prevent kidnapping incidents and restrain dacoits in the province. He also directed them to take action against illegal encroachments and land-grabbers.

CM Sindh also shared the provincial government’s plans to repair streets damaged due to heavy rainfall.

“We will start work to repair the streets and sewerage system once rains end,” he said while instructing to improve traffic management during the repair of roads.

Secretary Interior Dr Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho, and CM’s principle secretary Fayyaz Jatoi were also present during the meeting.