BISE Lahore changes name of supplementary exam

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore building. Photo: http://www.biselahore.com

Lahore: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has changed the name of supplementary examination, a spokesperson of the board said Wednesday.

As per details, the supplementary examination will now be called “second annual examination”.

The official said that along with failed students, fresh candidates can also appear in the said examination.

The new policy will come into effect from this year, the spokesperson added.