BISE Lahore changes name of supplementary exam

Lahore: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has changed the name of supplementary examination, a spokesperson of the board said Wednesday.
As per details, the supplementary examination will now be called “second annual examination”.
The official said that along with failed students, fresh candidates can also appear in the said examination.
The new policy will come into effect from this year, the spokesperson added.
PM Shehbaz, UAE president resolve to further strengthen ties with particular focus on building partnerships in areas...
Shahbaz Gill was "kidnapped" by men who came in vehicles without number plates from Banigala chowk, says Fawad Chauhdry
Met Office says that new spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 13
Govt's agenda is to disqualify Imran Khan and make Nawaz Sharif eligible, says former interior minister
PM Shahbaz Sharif expresses grief over martyrdom of soldiers in the suicide attack in Mir Ali
The party earlier intended to hold a public gathering at Islamabad's Parade Ground