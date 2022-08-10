'Kia bachon ko bhooka mardon?': Karachi mother's heart-wrenching video goes viral

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday responded to a viral video of a Karachi mother making a passionate appeal to the government amid record inflation in the country.



Capital Talk show host Hamid Mir shared the video with the finance minister to which he clarified that the government did not increase the electricity tariff in June neither it imposed new taxes on medicines.

The woman had complained that she is unable to meet ends due to increasing inflation, unaffordable electricity tariff and costly medicines.

She said that she is unable to purchase medicines for her son who is an epileptic.

While expressing solidarity with the woman, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that he understands the problems faced by her and the majority of Pakistanis but this is because of the policies of the previous government.



"We did not hike electricity tariff in June nor the coalition government increased any taxes on medicines which is now being removed."

Defending the tough decisions taken by the government, Miftah Ismail said, had this not been the case, Pakistan would have defaulted like Sri Lanka.