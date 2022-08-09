Processions for Muharram 10 conclude peacefully across country

Mourners participate in the procession on the tenth day of Ashura during the Islamic month of Muharram, in Hyderabad on August 9, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: ‘Youm-e-Ashur’, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family and devoted companions, was commemorated across the country today (Tuesday).

The mourning processions were taken out in all the cities and towns of the country as Muslims were performing rituals to mark the Ashura.



Muharram is the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that during Muharram procession, no untoward incidents were reported from anywhere across the country.

He revealed that since Muharram 1st till 9th, more than 6,000 Majalis were held amid tight security of 6,150 rangers’ personnel.

Strict security measures were ensured by the local management of different cities and some road closures were also in place to avoid any untoward incidents.

Law enforcers, including police, Rangers, FC and others were deployed along the procession routes. Meanwhile, mobile phone services were partially suspended as a security measure in different cities.

Procession in Karachi

The main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park after Majalis in the morning.

After passing through its traditional route, the procession concluded at Imam Bargah-e-Hussainan Iraniaan Kharadar in the evening.

Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon and Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani visited the central control room, established to monitor the processions.

Procession in Lahore

In Lahore, the main mourning procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli at Mochi Gate, which after passing through its traditional route culminated at Karbala Gaamay Shah, where Shaam-e-Ghareeban will be held.

Overall 170 processions and 130 majalis were arranged in Multan district. The main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Heera Haidri in the morning which reached Ghanta Ghar in the evening after passing its traditional route.

Procession in Rawalpindi

The main Alam and Zuljinah procession was taken out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain which culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi while passing through the designated routes.

Besides, different processions emerged from various parts of the city and merged into the main procession.

Main points of Rawalpindi from where processions were taken out include Imam Bargah Teli Mohalla, Imam Bargah Hifazat Ali Shah Bohar Bazar, Imam Bargah Darbar Sakhi Shah Chann Chiragh and Yadgar e Hussain Satelite Town.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Over 6,000 security officials were deployed to ensure security.

Procession in Peshawar

In Peshawar, the main Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Qissa Khwani Bazaar this afternoon. Eleven other processions were also taken out from different Imam Bargahs which joined the main procession.

Similar processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah were also taken out in Kohat, Khyber, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Procession in Quetta

The main mourning procession of Alam, Tazia and Zuljanah was taken out from Nichari Imambargah at Alamdar Road this morning, which culminated at the same place in the evening after passing through its traditional routes.

'Islam is alive because of sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA)'

Earlier, in his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islam is alive because of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions and these sacrifices give courage and hope to the faithful in the face of difficulties and challenges.

He said this day reminds of the unparalleled struggle between good and evil, when a group led by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) refused to show allegiance to evil and stood before a seemingly powerful faction.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) became a symbol of courage, determination and bravery.

The prime minister said on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his loyal companions despite a lack of resources challenged the forces of oppression and tyranny and made Islam alive with the sacrifice of their lives.

He said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an important lesson for the Muslim Ummah.

The premier said we should all make the philosophy of sacrifice the beacon of light for us and face all kinds of challenges with bravery and steadfastness for the success of truth and virtue.

He said the country is going through a critical time which made it all the more important to act with courage and righteousness. He said we have to display patience, courage and solidarity to take the country out of the present difficulties.