Commuters drive through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy showers are expected in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today evening under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell, forecast Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.



In a statement, the PMD said that the monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country, adding that a westerly wave is also present in the upper parts of the country.

The Met Office said that the new spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 13.

“Humid and hot weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, northeast and south Balochistan, Potohar region, northeast and south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir,” read the statement.

It said that heavy falls are likely at isolated places in lower Sindh and South Balochistan during the period.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11 to 13.

It further said that the downpours may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from August 10 to 12.