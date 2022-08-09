Sheikh Rasheed warns govt against arresting Imran Khan

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has once again warned the government that attempts to arrest Imran Khan or break the PTI would trigger bloody politics in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sheikh Rasheed said that the security of the country is more important than politics and power, adding that the instability in Afghanistan will also affect peace in Pakistan.

“Extortion and suicide attacks have started in the country.”

The statement from the former federal minister came after the government filed references against the PTI chairman in prohibited funding and Toshakhana cases.

The Federal Investigation Agency has also launched a probe into the illegal funding and has summoned senior PTI leaders to appear before it.

The government is tightening the noose around PTI after the ECP ruling in the prohibited funding case and a smear campaign against the military following the Balochistan helicopter crash in which six military personnel embraced martyrdom.

Warning the ruling alliance in a series of tweets, Sheikh Rasheed said that the economic collapse, political instability, increasing extortion and terrorism incidents will bury their politics.

He further said that China is thinking well of Pakistan and the rulers should understand its signals and don't make Independence Day a day of destruction.

“Arresting Imran Khan or planning to break PTI will be the start of bloody politics.”

He said their agenda is to disqualify Imran Khan and make Nawaz Sharif eligible.