Muharram 9 processions: Tight country-wide security measures ensure peaceful end to congregations

Mourners carry religious flags while marching during a procession on Muharram 8 in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Muharram 9 processions across Pakistan on Monday ended peacefully following foolproof security to prevent trouble.

Major cities across the country including Peshawar and Karachi had mobile services shut down, while thousands of police personnel were deployed to ensure the procession’s security.

Procession in Karachi

In Karachi, the main procession began at 1pm from Nishtar Park. Moving through MA Jinnah Road, Saddar's Empress Market, and Tibet Centre, it ended at Kharadar's Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

As a pre-emptive security measure, the Sindh government also imposed a ban on pillion riding from August 5-10 and prohibited the use of helicams or drones.

Authorities in the city monitored the procession through CCTV cameras and carried out aerial surveillance of the rallies.

Snipers were deployed on the roofs of buildings located along the procession’s route.

Scouts organisations, rescue services, and the city administration also made necessary arrangements to facilitate the rally’s participants.

Procession in Islamabad

Islamabad's main procession began from Markazi Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6/2 and concluded at the same place after passing through its traditional route.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir said 2,200 police officials of the capital police were deployed for maintaining peace in the city.

The IGP said that the cooperation of organisers should be ensured by police and law enforcement officials.

Dr Akbar directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance of processions using smart cars, as well as safe city, surveillance and drone cameras.

Procession in Peshawar



The main procession in Peshawar departed from Imam Bargah Hussainia Hall at 10am and concluded at Imambargah Hussainia after passing through its traditional routes.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ijaz Khan said over 11,000 personnel had been deployed as part of upgraded security for the last days of Ashura.

Roads leading to the inner city remained blocked with barbed wires and blocks, while traffic has been diverted to alternate routes. A number of policemen, along with Frontier Constabulary personnel, are also deployed for security.

Procession in Lahore, other areas

The main procession in Lahore started from Pando Street, Islampura, and is passing through its regular route. It will end on the same street at around midnight.

In Multan, the Muharram 9 procession ended at Imambargah Mumtazabad, while in Kamalia the city's main religious gathering went through its traditional route and ended at a local imambargah.

Several processions in Skardu were taken out, but they culminated into one and ended at Maghrib prayers. Hyderabad's congregation ended at the Masomeen Imanbargah.