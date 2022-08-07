Punjab approves Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme, bumps up stipend by Rs500

Man counts Pakistani currency notes next to a bag of groceries kept on a cart. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday approved to initiate the Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme across the province and increased the stipend from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

The CM, while presiding a cabinet meeting, issued the in-principle approval to initiate the programme in Punjab. He also issued directives to integrate all the social protection programmes on a single platform.

CM Elahi directed to prepare the Ehsaas act and have all programmes approved by the Punjab Assembly.

“The public will now get flour, lentils, and ghee for cheaper rates,” said the CM.

To implement the programme, CM Elahi has also directed to form a ministerial steering committee headed by Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, who was also present during the meeting.



Dr Nishtar briefed members about the features of the ration programme including the Ehsaas Card and Ehsaas Protection Programme. She said that a working group related to the ration programme will also be formed.