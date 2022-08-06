Murad Raas back as Punjab education minister

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. — Twitter/Murad Raas

LAHORE: PTI leader Murad Raas has retained his previous portfolio of education as the 21-member cabinet of Chief Minister Pervez Elahi took the oath on Saturday.

In August 2018, the School Education department was assigned to Murad Raas after an interview conducted by then PM Imran Khan and then Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. The duo had finalised a 23-member cabinet after interviewing 30 candidates.



He had been performing his duties as the provincial education minister until the PTI’s government was toppled down via a no-trust motion in the province on July 22.

The 21-member cabinet that took oath today also includes Raja Yasir Humayun as minister for Higher Education and Punjab Information Technology Board.

At the swearing-in ceremony today, CM Elahi and other dignitaries were also present.

Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Elahi told them to perform their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”

He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is the welfare of the poor people. They will take all possible measures to give relief to the common man, Elahi said.