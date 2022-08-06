21-member Punjab cabinet takes oath

LAHORE: A 21-member cabinet of Chief Minister Pervez Elahi took oath at the Governor's House on Saturday.
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to the newly inducted members.
In a statement, after rumours that the PML-N governor might not administer the oath to the PTI minister, Baleegh-ur-Rehman vowed to retain the democratic traditions and fulfil his constitutional and legal obligations.
PTI’s Omar Sarfaraz Cheema had refused to administer the oath to PML-N ministers, triggering a political crisis in the country’s political heartland.
At the swearing-in ceremony today, CM Elahi and other dignitaries were also present.
Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Elahi told them to perform their responsibilities efficiently.
“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”
He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is the welfare of the poor people. They will take all possible measures to give relief to the common man, Elahi said.
|Number
|Name
|Portfolio/Department
|1
|Muhammad Mohsin Leghari
|Finance
|2
|Muhammad Taimoor Khan
|Youth Affairs and Spots/Culture
|3
|Muhammad Raja Basharat
|Cooperative/Public Prosecution
|4
|Raja Yasir Humayun
|Higher Education/Punjab Information Technology Board
|5
|Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi
|Labour and Human Resource
|6
|Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema
|Transport
|7
|Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar
|Livestock and Dairy Development
|8
|Murad Ras
|School Education
|9
|Yasmin Rashid
|Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education/Primary and Secondary Health
|10
|Khurram Shahzad Virk
|Law and Parliamentary Affairs
|11
|Col (R) Muhammad Hashim Dogar
|Prisons/Home
|12
|Sadar Muhammad Asif Nakai
|Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control
|13
|Ali Afzal Sahi
|Communications and Works
|14
|Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan
|Revenue
|15
|Syed Hussain Jahanain Gardezi
|Agriculture
|16
|Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema
|Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal
|17
|Muhammad Latif Nazir
|Mines and Minerals
|18
|Sardar Husnain Bahardar Dreshak
|Food/Energy
|19
|Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed
|Local Government and Community Development
|20
|Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal
|Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering/ Industries, Commerce Investment, and Skills Development Department
|21
|Syed Abbas Ali Shah
|Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department
Heavy rain may cause water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and other Sindh cities
Information minister says an inquiry has been started against "all those involved in this crime", starting today
The grenade attack took place at the city's Joint Road
"ECP is almost saying that money sent by overseas Pakistanis will be regarded as foreign funding," Khan says
PM Shahbaz asks, "What have we done since our independence in last 75 years when we are economically enslaved by IMF?"
Fawad Chaudhry says that they would file the reference against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja after adding more legal points...