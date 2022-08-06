21-member Punjab cabinet takes oath

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman administers the oath to the newly inducted members.-Screengrab PTV News

LAHORE: A 21-member cabinet of Chief Minister Pervez Elahi took oath at the Governor's House on Saturday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to the newly inducted members.

In a statement, after rumours that the PML-N governor might not administer the oath to the PTI minister, Baleegh-ur-Rehman vowed to retain the democratic traditions and fulfil his constitutional and legal obligations.

PTI’s Omar Sarfaraz Cheema had refused to administer the oath to PML-N ministers, triggering a political crisis in the country’s political heartland.

At the swearing-in ceremony today, CM Elahi and other dignitaries were also present.

Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Elahi told them to perform their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”

He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is the welfare of the poor people. They will take all possible measures to give relief to the common man, Elahi said.

The Punjab cabinet

Number Name Portfolio/Department 1 Muhammad Mohsin Leghari

Finance 2 Muhammad Taimoor Khan

Youth Affairs and Spots/Culture 3 Muhammad Raja Basharat

Cooperative/Public Prosecution 4 Raja Yasir Humayun Higher Education/Punjab Information Technology Board 5 Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi Labour and Human Resource 6 Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema Transport 7 Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar Livestock and Dairy Development 8 Murad Ras School Education 9 Yasmin Rashid Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education/Primary and Secondary Health 10 Khurram Shahzad Virk Law and Parliamentary Affairs 11 Col (R) Muhammad Hashim Dogar Prisons/Home 12 Sadar Muhammad Asif Nakai Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control 13 Ali Afzal Sahi Communications and Works 14 Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan Revenue 15 Syed Hussain Jahanain Gardezi Agriculture 16 Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal 17 Muhammad Latif Nazir Mines and Minerals 18 Sardar Husnain Bahardar Dreshak Food/Energy 19 Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Local Government and Community Development 20 Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering/ Industries, Commerce Investment, and Skills Development Department 21 Syed Abbas Ali Shah Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department



