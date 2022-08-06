 
close
Saturday August 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

21-member Punjab cabinet takes oath

Mohsin Leghari given portfolio of finance while Dr Yasmin Rashid is health minister

By Web Desk
August 06, 2022
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman administers the oath to the newly inducted members.-Screengrab PTV News
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman administers the oath to the newly inducted members.-Screengrab PTV News

LAHORE: A 21-member cabinet of Chief Minister Pervez Elahi took oath at the Governor's House on Saturday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to the newly inducted members.

In a statement, after rumours that the PML-N governor might not administer the oath to the PTI minister, Baleegh-ur-Rehman vowed to retain the democratic traditions and fulfil his constitutional and legal obligations.

PTI’s Omar Sarfaraz Cheema had refused to administer the oath to PML-N ministers, triggering a political crisis in the country’s political heartland.

At the swearing-in ceremony today,  CM Elahi and other dignitaries were also present.

Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Elahi told them to perform their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”

He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is the welfare of the poor people. They will take all possible measures to give relief to the common man, Elahi said.

The  Punjab cabinet

NumberNamePortfolio/Department
1Muhammad Mohsin Leghari
Finance
2Muhammad Taimoor Khan 
Youth Affairs and Spots/Culture
3Muhammad Raja Basharat 
Cooperative/Public Prosecution
4Raja Yasir Humayun Higher Education/Punjab Information Technology Board
5Ansar Majeed Khan NiaziLabour and Human Resource
6Muhammad Muneeb Sultan CheemaTransport
7Shahab-ud-Din Khan SeharLivestock and Dairy Development
8Murad RasSchool Education
9Yasmin RashidSpecialised Healthcare and Medical Education/Primary and Secondary Health
10Khurram Shahzad VirkLaw and Parliamentary Affairs
11Col (R) Muhammad Hashim DogarPrisons/Home
12Sadar Muhammad Asif NakaiExcise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control
13Ali Afzal SahiCommunications and Works
14Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed KhanRevenue
15Syed Hussain Jahanain GardeziAgriculture
16Ghazanfar Abbas CheemaSocial Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal
17Muhammad Latif Nazir Mines and Minerals
18Sardar Husnain Bahardar DreshakFood/Energy
19Mian Mehmood-ur-RasheedLocal Government and Community Development 
20Mian Muhammad Aslam IqbalHousing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering/ Industries, Commerce Investment, and Skills Development Department
21Syed Abbas Ali ShahForestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department 