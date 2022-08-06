Commuters drive through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi on Saturday received light to moderate showers as the season’s fourth monsoon spell has started in the Sindh province.

Under the influence of the new weather system, different parts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Umarkot and its suburban areas experienced rain coupled with lightning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), however, forecast heavy downpours in the port city from August 10 to 15.

In its daily weather report today, the PMD said, “Partly cloudy and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, north and east Balochistan [today].”

Met Office informed that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country and are likely to become stronger from August 10.



Intermittent rains coupled with wind/thundershower are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and southeastern Sindh from August 6 to 9.

“Rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan from 10th to 13th August with occasional gaps,” said the PMD.

The Met Office warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11 to 13.

Heavy showers may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala on Monday and from August 10 to 12, it added.

The PMD said that flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on August 8 and from 10 to 12.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period, the PMD added.