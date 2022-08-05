Muharram security: Pillion riding banned in Sindh

A representative image.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ban on pillion riding in the province from August 5-10 to ensure security during Muharram.

According to a Home Department notification issued today, the Sindh IGP had requested the imposition of the complete ban on pillion riding amid security concerns and threat perception from Muharram 6-12 in order to maintain a law and order situation throughout the province and to avoid any untoward incident.



“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr.P.C, do hereby impose a complete ban on pillion riding of Motorcycle/ Scooter, provided that the aforesaid ban shall not be applicable on women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services with effect from 6th Muharram-ul-Haram to 12th Muharram of 1444 Hijri (5th August to 10th August 2022) all over Sindh,” states the notification.

The security has been beefed up across the country during Muharram and a centralised control room has been established at the Ministry of Interior.

Special security units will ensure the safety of majalis and congregations on Ashura (August 9), according to the ministry.